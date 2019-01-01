Foster could be the man to turn the FFA around

The former Socceroo has led the fight to #SaveHakeem and could now be back in the frame to join the FFA board

The sight of an unwavering Craig Foster voluntarily lead the fight to save Hakeem Al-Araibi has been a sight for sore eyes in Australian football circles.

In the wake of Alen Stajcic's shock sacking as Matildas coach, plus countless other issues facing the game Down Under, Foster's selfless attempts to #SaveHakeem has shown he's a man ready to fight tooth and nail for what he believes in.

From literally knocking on FIFA's door to demand action to travelling to Thailand in support of Al-Araibi, the former Socceroos captain has shown tremendous resolve to save a man wrongly stuck behind bars.

At a time where Australian football needs someone to step up, Foster has quickly become a hard man to ignore.

Foster was pushing to become Football Federation Australia's chairman last year but conceded defeat in November due to a lack of support.

"Despite the amazing support of our football community around the country, it has become clear that I do not have the necessary stakeholder support to succeed in my candidacy for the Board and as Chairman of FFA," Foster said in a statement when he withdrew his nomination.

"Without strong, independent leadership I believe the game is in peril of making decisions that fail to protect every aspect of our community.

"I have made no secret of this fact. This is why I have reiterated my determination that there be no deals, no premises - only fair leadership with an allegiance to the entire game."

While he won't be chairman anytime soon, Foster could and should still join the FFA board with positions still available.

Multiple reports on Friday suggested the FFA have been impressed by Foster's fight to save Al-Araibi and are considering appointing him a director.

Though Foster's focus will undoubtedly remain on Al-Araibi over the coming months, Australian football could count itself lucky to soon be having him fighting for the round ball game in this country.