Fortuna Sittards’ Amadou Ciss fires a brace against Feyenoord

The Senegal youth international picked up his first victory of the season, finding the net twice against the Club on the Meuse

Amadou Ciss’ first-half double helped Fortuna Sittard subdue 4-2 in Sunday’s Eredivisie encounter.

Having gone eight games without a win, Sjors Ultee’s men got their act together to secure maximum points for the first time this season.

Ciss opened the scoring at Sittard Stadium after two minutes following an assist from Felix Passlack.

The visitors clawed their way back after defender Ridgeciano Haps beat goalkeeper Alexei Koșelev for his second goal in this term.

The Senegalese completed his brace in the 34th minute, while Cian Harries got another goal nine minutes later to give Fortuna a comfortable 3-1 lead at half-time.

Bassala Sambou guaranteed victory with his 46th-minute effort as Steven Berghuis’s strike stood as a mere consolation.

The 20-year-old now boasts three goals in seven Eredivisie outings so far. Despite the win, Ultee’s side remains in 17th position with six points.

They continue their fight against the drop on October 20 as guests of Emmen at De Oude Meerdijk Stadium.