Former Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk appointed by UAE

The veteran coach has landed a new national team gig in Asia

The United Arab Emirates have appointed Bert van Marwijk as head coach, their FA announced on Wednesday.

Van Marwijk is the successor to Alberto Zaccheroni, who led to the semi-finals of the they hosted this year.

Dutch boss Van Marwijk coached at the 2018 World Cup and led to the final of the 2010 tournament.

His first game in charge will be on Thursday against , whom he guided to last year's finals in before leaving his post.

Prior to moving into international management, Van Marwijk coached twice either side of a spell with .

The 66-year-old also had a short period in charge of side Hamburg between September 2013 and February 2014.