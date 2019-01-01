Former Roar rookie snares European deal

From Brisbane to Denmark...

Australian teenager and former Brisbane Roar midfielder Zach Duncan has signed a four-year deal with Danish club AGF Aarhus.

The 19-year-old made his A-League debut this year for the Roar and scored his first goal in April after a handful of appearances for the senior side.

A brief stint with Marconi Stallions followed before Duncan secured a trial with AGF where a goal in a reserve team match did his hopes of earning a contract no harm.

Duncan joins Socceroo Mustafa Amini at the Danish club with fellow Australian attacker Awer Mabil also playing in the country for FC Midtjylland.

"We have picked up Zach with the future in mind," AGF sports director Peter Christiansen said.

"He is a skilled and dynamic player with a good technique. And then he is a humble player who wants to work for the team.

"Now he must be allowed to get to know the club well. Then we have great hopes that Zach will grow as a player in the coming years."

Duncan, who won the National Youth League with the Roar last season, also enjoyed brief stints with Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers as a youth player.