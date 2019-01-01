Former Nigeria captain Evelyn Nwabuoku recalled as Women's World Cup camp opens

Thomas Dennerby has invited the former Super Falcons captain alongside 29 others for domestic camping for France 2019

's 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup captain Evelyn Nwabuoku is back to women's national team fold for camping ahead of 2019 in June.

The Rivers Angels star missed out on the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations triumph in , 2019 Chinese and Cyprus Women's Cup tournaments, but has now been handed a recall to fight for a place in the final squad.

The Super Falcons will continue their preparation for this summer's global showpiece with 30 home-based players taking part in the domestic campaign in Abuja, beginning on Monday.

Prior to this camping, the African queens had played six games in 2019 - two in January's Chinese Tourney and four in Cyprus Women's Cup.

Asides Nwabouku, other notable players returning are Igbinovia Osarenoma, Jonathan Alaba, Njoku Ugo, Nnodim Sarah and Esther Sunday.

The team's third preparatory phase commences with a training on Monday evening. At the end, few players are expected to join their foreign counterparts on the party to France.

Nigeria are drawn against Norway, and hosts France in Group A, and they begin their campaign against the Norwegians on June 8.

INVITED SQUAD