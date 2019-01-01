Former Matilda to lead Optus Sports' Women's World Cup coverage

A strong batch of talent...

Optus Sport have revealed their initial hosting line-up for the 2019 Women's World Cup with former Matilda Amy Duggan leading the way and joined by Heather Garriock, Alicia Ferguson and Niav Owens.

The tournament, which kicks off in in June, will have every game broadcast on Optus Sport.

Duggan, who played 33 games for the Matildas, will lead Optus' coverage and is excited to bring the tournament into households across .

“It is an incredible honour to be part of the Optus Sport team that will bring all the action from one of the biggest women’s standalone sporting events,” Duggan said.

Article continues below

“I will be working alongside some amazing talent, and talent that have been there before and know what it’s like to be a part of a national team.

“I’m really looking forward to a month of non-stop football, every game live and following each team’s journey, especially our golden girls the Matildas."

Australia are among the favourites for the Women's World Cup after their impressive showing at the Cup of Nations and have been drawn in Group C alongside , and .