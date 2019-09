Former Manchester United and Bulgaria legend Berbatov confirms retirement

The striker last played in the Indian Super League over a year ago and officially announced that his playing days are over with a message on Instagram

Former and forward Dimitar Berbatov has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 38.

The striker, who last played for outfit in 2018, made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I did it my way!” Berbatov, who won 78 caps for Bulgaria, wrote.

