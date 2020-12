Former Liverpool & Lyon boss Houllier passes away at the age of 73

The Frenchman, who took in a spell as Les Bleus coach in 1992, also spent time working with Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain at club level

Former and manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73, according to reports in .

RMC Sport claim that the Frenchman, who also worked with and in his coaching career at club level, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.

More to follow…