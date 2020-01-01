Former Everton star Yobo names Keane ahead of Drogba and Henry as his toughest opponent

The former Nigeria international explained how the Irish legend was a thorn in his flesh during their playing years in the English top-flight

Former centre-back Joseph Yobo has named Ex- Hotspur striker Robbie Keane as his toughest opponent, describing him as very clever.

The former Super Eagles captain spent ten years at Goodison Park and featured in 220 Premier League games before he joined in 2012 permanently.

During his time in the English top-flight, he faced a number of top strikers and has picked the legend as the most difficult among them.

Yobo also revealed legend Thierry Henry and icon Didier Drogba gave him though times during their playing years in the Premier League.

“There were a few that gave me problems, the likes of Didier Drogba. Thiery Henry used to stretch me a lot,” Yobo told Brila FM during an Instagram live chat.

“I used to look up to the duels with him [Henry]. He was so quick, talented and skilful. You have to be fit to face Henry because he will embarrass you and score a hat-trick, but that never happened with me.

“Keane plays in a position that was very difficult - off the main striker. So when he drops off the striker, it’s difficult to mark him.

“Keane was one of the cleverest I played against in the EPL. His movement was very difficult because we were of different sizes.

“I always love playing against Drogba, who I can feel, and [Samuel] Eto’o, who I can pin down. But when he drops you’re with a choice of going all out and leaving behind the space or staying back in my position.”

Besides playing for Milan and Tottenham, Keane featured for and had a short stint with before leaving for in 2011.

Yobo played for Standard Liege, and spent a short time with before his retirement from professional football in 2016.

The 39-year-old also enjoyed great success on the international scene and featured in three World Cup tournaments, in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

The defender also captained the Super Eagles to their third title in in 2013.

Since his retirement, the centre-back has become a coach and was recently appointed as assistant manager.