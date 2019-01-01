Former Chelsea & Man City winger Wright-Phillips announces his retirement

The ex-England international has called time on his career 20 years after making his debut for Manchester City as a 17-year-old

Former winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

He has not played professionally since leaving United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising in 2017, but until now had not made a formal comment on whether he still had a future in the game.

But the former player, who was one of the signings made during the early years of the Roman Abramovich regime when he left for Stamford Bridge back in 2005, has now called time on his career, 20 years after making his debut for City as a 17-year-old.

"I was trying to hold on to [my career] for as long as possible," Wright-Phillips told Sky Sports.

"But over the last few weeks, I've decided it is time to be official and say: I'm officially retired.

"I knew growing up it was not something that lasts forever, but after I had my last operation, it fell into place - I was doing stuff with Manchester City and little stuff with TV - and it helped me glide out of it."

He was awarded City's Young Player of the Year in his first four seasons at the club between 2000-03.

His rise was acknowledged with his inclusion in the 2005-06 PFA Team of the Year during his first season at Chelsea as the team won the Premier League under Jose Mourinho.

He left England 16 years after his professional debut to join his brother, Bradley, at side in 2015.

Wright-Philllips' father is former and England striker Ian Wright, while his son D'Margio is part of Manchester City's under-18 team.

He played 36 times for England throughout his career, and marked his debut against at St James’s Park with a stunning solo goal.

He featured from the bench at the 2010 World Cup in when the Three Lions drew with the USA and in the group stage, but did not make it onto the pitch during the catastrophic 4-1 defeat to in the last-16 that dumped the Three Lions out.