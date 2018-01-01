Mostovoi: Nobody can stop Messi, he's the greatest of all time

The former Celta Vigo star is convinced that the Argentine stands alone in football history

Former Celta Vigo star Aleksandr Mostovoi has said that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time.

Barcelona take on Celta on Saturday at Camp Nou, with the Catalans holding on to a three-point lead over Sevilla and Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Messi is coming off an extraordinary performance last weekend against Levante, as the Argentine netted three goals and added two assists in a 5-0 win.

The 31-year-old's continued excellence has led to many considering him the greatest ever, and the Russian counts himself among that group.

"There is no one who can stop Messi, he is the best player of all time," Mostovoi told Goal.

"He's has been repeating it for 10 years. Many compare him to (Diego) Maradona or (Johan) Cruyff, but it seems obvious to me that Messi is the best in history."

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his illustrious career, but 2018 saw him controversially finish in fifth place.

Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric won the prize, with Messi finishing outside of the top three for the first time since 2007.

Mostovoi, who starred for Celta between 1996 and 2004, believes the Ballon d'Or voters made a grave mistake handing the award to a player who finds the net so infrequently.

"I do not understand how a player who scores seven goals can be chosen as the best in the world," Mostovoi said.

"Modric is great, but as long as Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo exist, it is inexplicable for someone to pass in front of them.

"It can not be explained that a player who scores 50 goals and so many assists is not among the top three."