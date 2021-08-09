Former Barcelona striker Bojan joins Vissel Kobe on free transfer and links up with Iniesta

The Spaniard will reunite with his former Blaugrana team-mate at the Kobe Wing Stadium in Japan

Former Barcelona and Stoke City striker Bojan Krkic has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer.

Bojan, who began his career at Barca back in 2006, had been without a club since leaving MLS outfit Montreal Impact in December.

The 30-year-old has finally secured his return to football by linking up with Vissel Kobe, where he will reunite with former Camp Nou team-mate Andres Iniesta.

What's been said?

Bojan expressed his delight after being unveiled by the Japanese club on Monday, telling their official website: "I can't wait for this wonderful challenge. This opportunity is one of the best, both personally and professionally, and I can't wait for this big challenge.

"I have been attracted to Japanese culture for a long time and, thanks to Vissel Kobe, I can experience Japan for myself."

The Spaniard also said he is looking forward to linking up with Iniesta again, and hopes to make the most of his quality service in the final third of the pitch.

"Iniesta is special to me and I am happy to be able to play with him again," Bojan added. "I want to score a lot of goals from his assistance."

Bojan's career journey

Bojan became the youngest player to feature for Barca in La Liga when making his debut as a 17-year-old in September 2007, and went on to score 41 goals in 163 outings for the club.

The diminutive forward won 10 major trophies at Camp Nou, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, but never quite managed to nail down a regular spot in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, and ended up being sold to Roma in 2011.

He went on to spend three years on the books at Stadio Olimpico, and took in loan spells at Milan and Ajax before completing a surprise move to Stoke City.

Bojan scored 16 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, with 14 of those coming in the Premier League as he became something of a cult figure.

Article continues below

However, he was unable to maintain any sort of consistency amid struggles with injuries and, after being loaned to Mainz and Alaves, he left Stoke by mutual consent in August 2019.

Montreal Impact then managed to arrange a one-season deal for Bojan, but he was released at the end of that agreement after failing to make their CONCACAF Champions League squad.

Further reading