Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o announces retirement from football

The four-time African Player of the Year has called time on his trophy-laden career after 22 years

Samuel Eto’o has announced his retirement from all forms of football at the age of 38.

The veteran enjoyed an excellent career at the top level of the game, winning numerous trophies with and also representing at four World Cups.

Widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest-ever players, Eto'o posted on his official Instagram handle: "The end toward a new challenge. Thank you all big love."

Having spent his youth career at Kadji Sports Academy, he joined where he was loaned to , , and Mallorca.

His awe-inspiring form in Mallorca saw him join Barcelona in 2004. There, he two Champions Leagues, four LaLiga titles, two Supercopa de Espana and one . He also became the record holder for most LaLiga caps by an African.

At Milan, he won his third under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage and also added , Supercoppa Italiana, Fifa Club World Cup and titles to his impressive haul of titles in .

He was unable to collect any winners' medals at Anzhi Makhachkala, , , , Antalyaspor and Konyaspor, before a move to SC.

On the international scene, he was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup after making Cameroon squad at the age of 17.

Eto’o claimed gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two titles in 2000 and 2002 with four African Player of the Year crowns - a record he shares with Cote d'Ivoire's Yaya Toure.