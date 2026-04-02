Former Al-Hilal defender sparks a three-way battle in the Roshen League

Media reports have revealed a fierce battle between three leading clubs in the Roshen Professional League to secure the services of a former Al-Hilal defender during the upcoming summer transfer window, in what is set to be a major defensive signing.

The clubs in the Roshen Professional League are looking to bolster their squads during the upcoming summer transfer window by signing standout players capable of making a difference in the title race, as competition between teams to secure top talent intensifies, particularly players with significant experience such as former Al-Hilal defenders.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, the current Al-Taawoun defender and former Al-Hilal player, has attracted the interest of three clubs in the Roshen Professional League, with a view to signing him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

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The newspaper explained that the clubs interested in the player are Al-Ittifaq, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, in a deal expected to see fierce competition amid widespread public and media anticipation, given Al-Mufarrij’s outstanding quality and vast experience in defence.

Reports added that each club is assessing its financial and technical capabilities to sign the player, whilst closely monitoring his performance with Al-Taawoun, where he is currently a key figure in the defence.

Mutaib Al-Mufarrij’s contract with Al-Sukari is set to expire next June, meaning he will leave on a free transfer.