Former A-League referee officiates Liverpool Legends match

From the A-League to Anfield...

Just over a fortnight after officiating his final A-League game, Australian referee Jarred Gillett found himself at Anfield on Saturday as the fourth official as a Legends side took on Milan Glorie.

Gillett moved to to pursue academic opportunities while also continue his referee career in the Championship and potentially even the Premier League.

While a non-competitive match, Gillett wouldn't have been blamed for pinching himself as he officiated from the sidelines as Liverpool greats Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler helped guide the Reds to a 3-2 win.

Fowler and Djibril Cisse had put Kenny Dalglish's side ahead before Andrea Pirlo and Giuseppe Pancaro brought Milan level.

Gerrard would do what he did best as a player however and stepped up late in the game to score a late winner.

With 50,000 fans watching on, Gillett's Anfield experience is one he won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Anyone one recognise the 4th official today?



Jarred Gillett was the centre of attention recently as he wore microphone in an A-league game.



He is also set to work in the Championship next season. pic.twitter.com/0NgFzFp2sK — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) March 23, 2019

Gillett made headlines around the world recently after Fox Sports footage captured his every word while refereeing a clash between Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Arguably one of 's most distinguished officials, Gillett has picked up the A-League Referee of the Year award five times and looks set for even bigger things in England.