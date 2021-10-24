Forget Ronaldo - Foden is now the most influential forward in Manchester

Just to underline how influential Phil Foden has become, Manchester City's rising star has now been involved in more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo so far this season.

He would have contributed even more had he not missed the first month of the campaign with a foot injury.

The 21-year-old now has four goals and four assists after scoring twice in City’s 4-1 victory over Brighton on Saturday and setting up a late fourth for Riyad Mahrez.

Ronaldo has more goals - six - since his switch to neighbours Manchester United and there is still no bigger name in the city right now.

And he would still have been the biggest name had a potential summer move to the Etihad Stadium gone through, but life on both sides of Manchester would have been considerably different.

When the 36-year-old completed his move to United, we were robbed of an answer to the fascinating question of how the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have performed under Pep Guardiola.

The City boss demands a lot of his strikers - rather than just scoring goals. For example, Foden ran more than any other player on the pitch in the win over Brighton as he led City's relentless press that forced the home defence into number of errors. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is not doing the same for United.

After Ilkay Gundogan had put City ahead, Foden's opening goal came from a quick break at the edge of City's area as he sprinted clear to get on the end of Jack Grealish's pass after a lightning counter.

He knew little about his second - deflecting a Gabriel Jesus shot in off heels - and he had another half dozen shots to try to complete a hat-trick.

When another opportunity presented itself deep in injury time, instead of having one final effort he was alert to play a simple pass to Mahrez for an easy finish. Whether Ronaldo would have committed so selfless an act is debatable.

If there was any danger of Foden's ego getting too big however, Guardiola had a reality check for him at full-time. There was plenty of deserved praise, of course, but yet another nudge and reminder that he has still even more to offer.

"There are players who play in one position and players who play football," Guardiola said. "What playing football means is that they can play in any position. They understand the game.

"Unfortunately in the last games he had many, many chances in front of the goalkeeper. At Anfield, today, in front of the goalkeeper he didn’t take good decisions because he’s too young. He will learn a lot. The moment he will make another step, he will score more goals.

"It’s not a problem. It doesn’t matter what position he plays. He plays good. Sometimes we need him here, there, right, left, it doesn’t matter. He’s important."

For England, he is the squad's most influential No.10 with Gareth Southgate able to select Harry Kane up top, the striker that Guardiola had wanted all summer.

But it shows his love of the game - and understanding of the game - that he is happy to play the false nine role for his club.

"I'm enjoying it," he told Sky Sports after the game. "I can drop deep and get on the ball, get the passes off. It's a new role and I'm enjoying it.

"It changes game-to-game, sometimes I stay higher than normal, this game because they go man-to-man, the aim was to drop in and get the ball as much as possible. We used the extra man well when I dropped to control the game."

While Guardiola may want him to be more ruthless in front of goal, it's also worth noting that no player has scored more for City since the start of last season.

False-nine is unlikely to be his long-term position at the club with a striker set to be a priority in upcoming transfer windows. But it shows his quality that there aren't too many players that could do it better.