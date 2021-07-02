'For Senegal, Mane is like a present on your birthday or Christmas' - Diatta

The forward is currently in West Africa ahead of the pre-season with Liverpool in preparation for the new season

Sam Diatta believes Liverpool star Sadio Mane's contributions on and off the pitch is the reason why he is loved in Senegal.

The Reds forward has been helping the citizens of the West Africa nation improve their lives, and he recently commissioned a hospital he helped to build in April 2020.

It is for this reason Senegal's Head of Delegation for the Cosafa Cup in South Africa insists the Teranga Lion is loved by his countrymen.

"Sadio Mane is a present, like on your birthday or Christmas, when your father brings you a gift," Diatta said during the Cosafa Show.

"Sadio Mane is a present for Senegal. A player like him is not just a sporting [gift]. This guy is doing something fabulous in Senegal.

"About a week ago he was commissioning a hospital he built where he came from.

"That's why people love him, not just because he's a great player and did something exciting on the pitch for Liverpool, but simply because he is doing something socially in Africa."

Diatta could not hide his joy and feelings for the 29-year-old former Southampton player.

"We are praying for him and his career. Sadio Mane; he really is a present for Senegal. He is helping poor people, he is helping people who need to go to hospital, he is helping schools," he continued.

"So no words to express the joy I have when talking about Sadio Mane."

The forward is currently on holiday in Senegal before joining the former Premier League champions for pre-season ahead of the season, which starts in August.

The Reds will start the 2021-22 Premier League season with a game against promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The fixture is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14 and is the reverse of Liverpool’s opening game of their 2019-20 title-winning season when they beat Norwich 4-1 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Burnley in their first game at home, while Chelsea will visit Anfield before the end of August.

A trip to Leeds follows in September, while the Reds will meet champions Manchester City at home and archrivals Manchester United away in October.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton is at Goodison Park at the end of November, with the return date at Anfield in the latter stages of April.

The Christmas period will see Liverpool host Leeds on Boxing Day and then head to Leicester two days later before 2022 begins with a trip to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea.

Liverpool will again meet the two Manchester clubs in the space of three matches, while the season ends with a game against Wolves at Anfield on May 22.