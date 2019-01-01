Football club nicknames: Slang terms for all teams in Premier League, La Liga, Serie A & MLS

Goal rounds up each team's nickname as well as their meanings

Some football club nicknames have become as synonymous with their official team names, with the likes of known as 'the Blues' and commonly referred to as 'the Saints'.

Premier League team nicknames are pretty self-explanatory, often paying tribute to the club's trademark kit colours or the mascot on their crest and badge.

Other nicknames, however, have a more affectionate and unique etymology, such as being called 'the Old Lady' and Koln known as 'the Billy Goats'. So what are some other examples? Goal takes a look.

's Premier League

Team Nickname(s) The Gunners The Villans Bournemouth The Cherries The Seagulls The Clarets Chelsea The Blues The Eagles The Toffees The Foxes The Reds Man City The Citizens, The Sky Blues Man Utd The Red Devils Newcastle Utd The Magpies The Canaries Sheffield Utd The Blades Southampton The Saints Spurs, The Lilywhites The Hornets West Ham The Hammers, The Irons Wolves

are known as 'the Toffees' due to the toffee shops located in Everton village around the time the club was formed. Ye Anciente Everton Toffee House was popular with fans as it was near to the stadium, while Old Mother Nobletts Toffee Shop sold sweets called 'Everton mints', which were equally popular.

Southampton are referred to as 'the Saints', as the club was founded in 1885 by the young men of St Mary's Church, the mother church of Southampton. During the club's early days, it was known as Southampton St Mary's. This was then shortened to Southampton, but 'the Saints' remained as the nickname.

's

Team Nickname(s) Explanation/ Translation Los Leones, Los Rojiblancos The Lions, The Red and Whites Los Colchoneros, Los Rojiblancos The Mattress Makers, The Red and Whites Blaugrana In Catalan, 'blau' means blue and 'grana' translates to deep red Os Celestes The Sky Blues Deportivo Los Babazorros, El Glorioso 'Baba' refers to 'fava' beans, and 'zorro' means 'sack', The Glorious One Los Armeros The Gunsmiths Los Periquitos, Los Blanquiazules The Budgerigars, The White and Blues Los Azulones The Deep Blues Granada Los Nazaries Nasrids (referencing the Nazrid Dynasty) Los Pepineros The Cucumber Growers Los Granotas The Frogs Mallorca Los Bermellones The Vermilions Osasuna Los Rojillos The Reds Betis, Los Verderones, Los Heliopolitans Lilywhites, The Big Greens, The Heliopolitans Los Blancos, Meringues The Whites, The Meringues Txuri-urdinak The Whites and Blues Los Albivioletas The White and Violets Los Rojiblancos, Los Hispalenses The White and Reds, The Ones from Hispalis Los Che In Valencian, 'che' is the same as saying 'hey' El Submarino Amarillo The Yellow Submarine

Deportivo Alaves' nickname comes from the Basque language. 'Baba' references fava beans, and zorro means 'sack'. So, in an allusion to the large amounts of favas that were produced in the Alava province, Alaves are literally called 'the beanbags'.

In the Valencian style of speaking, saying 'che' is the same as saying 'hey'. ‘Levantinos’, who hail from the east coast of Spain, are easily identifiable throughout the rest of the country by their usage of this slang term.

In 1967, Villarreal (who play in yellow) were promoted to Spain’s third division. Around that time, a band called Los Mustangs covered 'Yellow Submarine', originally by the Beatles. The cover became popular in Spain, and so, Villarreal became known as 'the Yellow Submarine'!

's

Team Nickname(s) Explanation/ Translation I Nerazzurri The Black and Blues I Rossoblu, I Veltri The Red and Blues, The Greyhounds Brescia Le Rondinelle, I Biancazzurri The Little Swallows, The White and Blues Gli Isolani The Islanders La Viola The Purple One I Rossoblu, l Grifone The Red and Blues, The Griffin Hellas Verona I Gialloblu The Yellow and Blues I Nerazzurri The Black and Blues Juventus I Bianconeri, La Vecchia Signora The Black and Whites, The Old Lady I Biancocelesti The White and Sky Blues Lecce I Giallorossi The Yellow and Reds Milan I Rossoneri The Red and Blacks Gli Azzurri The Blues I Gialloblu, I Crociati The Yellow and Blues, The Crusaders I Giallorossi The Yellow and Reds I Blucerchiati The Blue-circled (team colours are blue with white, red and black hoops) I Neroverdi The Black and Greens I Biancazzurri The White and Blues Il Toro, i Granata The Bull, The Maroons I Bianconeri The White and Blacks

In Latin, 'Juventus' means youth, so calling the club the 'Old Lady' is an ironic joke as Juventus is one of the oldest clubs in Italian football. For the 'Lady' part, it's understood that this related to fans showing love for their club as they would show love for their other halves.

's

Team Nickname(s) Explanation/ Translation Die Fuggerstadter Residents of the Fugger City Die Werkself The Company XI Bayern Die Roten The Reds Die Schwarzgelben The Black and Yellow Die Fohlen The Foals Die Adler The Eagles Die Flingeraner From the district of Flingern Breisgau-Brasilianer Brazilians of Breisgau Die Alte Dame The Old Lady Die Kraichgauer From the Kraichgau region Koln Die Geissbocke The Billy Goats Leipzig Die Roten Bullen The Red Bulls Die Nullfunfer The O-Fives Paderborn N/A Die Konigsblauen The Royal Blue Union Berlin Die Eisernen The Iron Ones Die Grun-Weissen The Green-Whites Die Wolfe The Wolves

Bayer Leverkusen was founded by employees of the pharmaceutical company Bayer AG, which which is alluded to in their nickname (which translates to 'The Company XI').

Koln's nickname is a reference to the club's mascot, a male goat named Hennes who, in turn, was named after former Koln player and manager Hennes Weisweiler.

Article continues below

Augsburg is known as the Fuggerstadt (the Fugger city). It acknowledges the Fugger family, who were a notable business and banking entity during the Renaissance period.

Paderborn don't really have a nickname, though the club still have an interesting backstory. For many years, Paderborn had two football clubs – TuS Schloss Neuhaus and Paderborn. They eventually merged into TuS Paderborn/Neuhaus in 1985, and officially changed their name to SC Paderborn 07 in 1997. The 07 refers to 1907, the year TuS Schloss Neuhaus was founded.

North America's