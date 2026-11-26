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Florian Wirtz curled home a crucial 79th-minute strike off the post to settle Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League victory away to Club Brugge. Despite the emphatic scoreline, the German playmaker admitted Andoni Iraola's side were far from their best and confessed he did not even look at the goalkeeper before shooting.

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Wirtz admits 3-0 scoreline flatters Liverpool in Bruges

Florian Wirtz admitted Liverpool were far from their fluent best despite securing a commanding 3-0 Champions League win away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night. Although Alexander Isak opened the scoring early following a Yann Sommer error, the Belgian hosts tested Alisson Becker repeatedly and saw a Joaquin Seys effort blocked by Dominik Szoboszlai before late goals from Wirtz and Isak settled matters.

"The most important thing is that we have the points. I wouldn't say it was the best we've played this season. There were a lot of things we didn't do well but, in phases, we played good football," Wirtz told TNT Sports. "It wasn't easy here: they put much pressure on us. A 3-0 win maybe doesn't show what the game was, but we are happy and we showed our quality."

'I didn't even look where the goalkeeper was'

Liverpool finally relieved the pressure in the 79th minute when teenage substitute Rio Ngumoha—who had replaced injured Victor Munoz before half-time—switched play from right to left on the counter-attack. Wirtz took one touch to set himself on the edge of the box and curled a strike in off the left post.

"It was a pass from Rio [Ngumoha] again and I just thought I'd give it a go. I didn't even look where the goalkeeper was, so it was a nice goal," Wirtz revealed. "It was important to get the second; we wanted to get it early in the second half, but it took a while. It was definitely important and, after that, Alex [Isak finished] the game completely."

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Surviving Brugge's intense press before clinical finish

Playing in bitterly cold conditions at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Liverpool dominated early possession before Brugge's man-to-man intensity forced mistakes. Felix Lemarechal went close twice and Nicolo Tresoldi tested Alisson before Wirtz's breakthrough broke the hosts' resistance.

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Earlier in the second half, Wirtz had also carved out a clear opening with a low cross cushioned by Isak for Szoboszlai, only for Sommer to deny the stand-in captain.

Reds turn focus to Anfield clash with FC Porto

Victory lifts Andoni Iraola's men to 12 points from five Champions League league-phase outings, keeping them on course for automatic knockout qualification.

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Liverpool next welcome FC Porto to Anfield in Europe, where Wirtz and his team-mates will aim to pair clinical finishing with greater control across the full 90 minutes.