'Flick would be an excellent national coach' - Outgoing Bayern boss is ideal candidate for Germany job, says Bierhoff

Hansi Flick "would make an excellent national coach", according to German Football Association (DFB) national team director Oliver Bierhoff, who has described the outgoing Bayern Munich boss as someone who "brings people together".

Flick will step down from his role in the Bayern hot seat at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, having reached an agreement with the club to cut short his contract by two years.

With RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann already confirmed as Bayern's next manager, the path has been cleared for Flick to succeed Joachim Low in the Germany dugout, a prospect which has been welcomed by Bierhoff.

What's been said?

Bierhoff, who won 70 caps for Germany between 1996 and 2002, told BILD : "Now the way is free to talk to him.

"You don't have to be a great expert to say that Hansi would make an excellent national coach.

"First of all, I'm happy that this option has been given. Hansi Flick knows the association. He is someone who creates an atmosphere and brings people together."

What else have the DFB said?

The DFB confirmed its intention to open talks with Flick at the end of April , with Low set to walk away from his post after this summer's European Championship.

Germany football's main governing body said in a statement: "It is well known that Hansi Flick is held in high regard by the DFB. We can confirm that, against this background, we will now hold talks with him and those responsible at FC Bayern."

Flick's credentials

Flick already has a strong history with the German national team, having served as Low's assistant for eight years before joining the DFB board as a sporting director after their 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil.

The 56-year-old became Niko Kovac's number two at Bayern in July 2019, and stepped up to the head coach position on an interim basis after the Croatian's sacking four months later.

Flick went on to guide the Bundesliga champions to an unprecedented treble, earning a permanent contract in the process, before also delivering the DFB Supercup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the first half of the current campaign.

