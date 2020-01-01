Flick satisfied with ‘crucial’ win as Bayern put pressure on RB Leipzig

The defending champions are just a point behind RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga table after trouncing Schalke, leaving the head coach delighted

Hansi Flick reflected on a "very successful day" after dismantled to capitalise on leaders 's defeat earlier on Saturday.

Defending champions Bayern won 5-0 at home to move within a point of Leipzig, who were beaten 2-0 at .

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry were all on target as Bayern strolled to a fifth straight win in the German top-flight.

Head coach Flick was delighted with the way his side disrupted Schalke, a side also on the fringes of the title picture in fifth place.

"That was very good," Flick said. "Schalke were really impressive in the first game [of 2020] against Gladbach. But we play here at home and wanted to play our game, our philosophy.

"We wanted to disrupt the opponent early, put pressure on them early with a high intensity. We did this very well, especially in the first half.

"It was crucial that we got the three points. This must give us even more confidence. The quality in the squad is excellent, and if I can then lift them as I did here, I am very satisfied.

"It was, of course, a very successful day for us.

“We want to play beautiful and successful football. We are doing that right now. Let's just see that it continues.”

Muller, who scored his 100th goal at Allianz Arena, suggested Bayern were motivated by Leipzig's defeat.

"After the Leipzig result, we might have had a little more,” he said. “Usually, there is only the 100 per cent - today there was maybe two or three per cent on top.

"Like against Dortmund [a 4-0 home win in November], we didn't want to give Schalke space. We are very happy with the game. We played well as a team.”

Meanwhile, Goretzka praised coach Flick for his impact since replacing Niko Kovac at the helm of the Bavarian side in November.

“In a few weeks, Hansi Flick has created a climate in which everyone feels comfortable,” the former Schalke star said.

“He gives us a tactical plan in every game we're working on. I think it is important to see development and to get better in every game.”