Flick confirms Nubel will play second fiddle to Neuer at Bayern after summer transfer

The German has fought off competition from Barca's Marc-Andre ter Stegen at international level but will not have to worry about his club future

Manuel Neuer has been called "by far the best goalkeeper in the world" by Hansi Flick, suggesting the incoming Alexander Nubel will start his career as a deputy.

Bayern are four points clear at the top of the and on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with Neuer among those to have rediscovered their best form.

The 33-year-old international's place as Bayern's No.1 beyond this season had looked under threat when the club announced 23-year-old Nubel would be joining in July on a free transfer from .

More teams

However, Neuer, who has also so far staved off the threat to his international spot from 's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has the backing of his club boss Flick.

"Everyone knows what I think of Manuel," Flick told SportBild. "He is by far the best goalkeeper in the world, I have no doubts about that.

"Therefore, there is no alternative for me. Manuel leads the team, it gives him the necessary security.

"We have a clear hierarchy with the goalkeepers. It will be the same next year."

Nubel's impending move to Bavaria was announced in January, and Schalke, who Neuer also left to join Bayern, announced they were stripping the goalkeeper of the captaincy as a result.

He has also lost his place in Schalke's team, as he was dropped for the previous two games against Bayern and .

Flick, who is only under contract at Bayern until the end of this season for the moment, revealed he was not involved in discussions over the signing of Nubel.

Article continues below

"I wasn't asked," Flick said. "But, of course, I knew that he would be signed. That was an issue that affected the next season."

Flick, who was appointed to steady the ship after Niko Kovac was sacked following a series of poor results, not only oversaw Bayern's impressive unbeaten run, but also led the side to an emphatic 3-0 win over at Stamford Bridge in the .

Frank Lampard's Blues will get a chance to avenge the first-leg humbling at the Allianz Arena on March 18 behind closed doors, but the Premier League side are unlikely to fancy their chances against a team in stellar form.