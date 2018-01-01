Fletcher tells Pogba: You're not bigger than Mourinho & social post was totally out of order

The former Man Utd stalwart has condemned the Frenchman's attitude prior to the Portuguese's sacking, insisting he needs a 'kick up the backside'

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has questioned the conduct of Paul Pogba after he appeared to revel in Jose Mourinho's departure from Old Trafford.

The 55-year-old coach was shown the exit door on Tuesday after two and a half years at the club, with the team sitting in sixth place in the Premier League.

Moments after the announcement was made, Pogba took to social media to post a smirking image of himself while igniting a caption contest, which was quickly deleted.

The post was later explained by sponsors Adidas who said in the Mirror: "Pogba's social media posts were a scheduled event, part of a marketing campaign.

"[It was] immediately taken down once it became apparent that it could be misconstrued as disrespectful to Manchester United and Jose Mourinho."

Pogba's relationship with Mourinho had become fractious in recent months, with many citing the 25-year-old's lack of professionalism as a prime example of player power in the modern game.

Fletcher is the latest man to take umbrage with him, telling BBC 5 Live Sport: "He has not conducted himself well recently and he needs a kick up the backside.

"And I think his post today, whether it was his team or whatever, it was totally out of order. That's a big concern for me.

"It's another concern because everyone talked about who is going to go - Pogba or Mourinho? Someone needs to get hold of Pogba and tell him this wasn't a battle between him and Mourinho and he's won.

"A new manager has to come in and demand more of Pogba to lead the team forward."

The Red Devils are set to appoint a temporary manager to take charge until the end of the season and hope to have the new man in place before heading to Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Beyond that Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the permanent managerial post and Fletcher believes he would be the ideal candidate to lead the club forward.

"He ticks all the boxes for United as he has proven at Southampton and Spurs he can develop young players; he's got an attacking style and he's had confrontations with players but dealt with it fantastically," he added.

"If Pochettino has ambitions of winning things then, if United come calling, he'd be more than interested."

United currently trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by 19 points and sit 11 behind fourth-placed Chelsea, meaning they now face the very real prospect of finishing outside the Champions League places.

Fletcher refused to blame Mourinho outright for the team's recent decline, before advising the Portuguese tactician to take a break from football.

"I'm not saying that's necessarily his fault," he continued. "Maybe it's to do with the modern player - but I'd love to see Mourinho have a good break, come back and try to evolve a bit to bring back the old Mourinho that everyone loved."