Five players who deserve FIFA 19 Flashback cards on Ultimate Team
New to FIFA 19 Ultimate Team was the introduction of Flashback cards which give huge upgrades to currently active players and celebrate their performances in a previous season. None of the cards
There are still two Flashback cards that have not been released yet so Goal has picked five players who deserve to receive a special card
Daniele De Rossi
Quite simply, a legend. Daniele De Rossi has only ever represented Roma at club level and has 450 appearances under his belt in total. Looking back at his esteemed career, the Italian has also received many amazing FIFA cards and there was none better than his 88-rated Team of the Season card on FIFA 14.
The Flashback card could probably even bump up the stats slightly from the TOTS card for FIFA 19 and take him to an overall of 89. The CDM card could have him with 75
Hatem Ben Arfa
What could have been. Hatem Ben Arfa dazzled Premier League fans during his time at Newcastle but was never quite able to consistently reach the level of performance we all knew he was capable of, not even at Paris Saint-Germain.
Still, at his best Ben Arfa was unstoppable and that was why he was included in the Ligue 1 TOTS on FIFA 16 during his time at Nice. Just imagine his five-star skills on an 89-rated Flashback card playing at CAM with 88
Franck Ribery
On to another Frenchman, Franck Ribery has had a very accomplished career with a Champions League trophy and eight Bundesliga titles to his name. The winger is a fan favourite amongst FIFA players for his pace and skills so it's hard to see his base FIFA 19 card with just 78
EA should definitely look back at his 96-rated Team of the Year card from FIFA 14 and create a slightly tuned-down version for his Flashback card. It could be 92-rated with 92
Robin van Persie
That year, RVP received a 93-rated TOTS card in FIFA 13 which would be the perfect base for a Flashback card. The FIFA 19 card could be 90-rated with 82
Hulk
Now for a player who was as fearsome in FIFA as he was on the pitch. Hulk was a nightmare to deal with in the 2010/11 season as he starred in Porto's
While the China Super League is awkward in Ultimate Team, a Hulk Flashback card would still work well in Brazilian squads - especially if his stats were something along the lines of 90 overall, 93