Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan has the 'right skill' - Iachini

The Italian boss was impressed with the Ghanaian on his Viola debut

manager Giuseppe Iachini was pleased with Alfred Duncan on his debut against , saying he "has the right skill".

The 26-year old international - who is a loan signing from and just recovered from a hamstring injury - played for 71 minutes and was replaced by Marco Benassi.

He received loud cheers from the crowd as he walked off the pitch.

"He’s a boy I know, I knew what he can give us," Iachini told the media.

"He has the right skill and he knows how to shoot.

"He started the game but this shouldn’t be seen as a rejection for Marco Benassi or Erick Pulgar.”

Benassi and Pulgar have been regulars for La Viola this season, but started on the bench for this game.

Duncan will hope to be in action again when Fiorentina take on on Saturday evening