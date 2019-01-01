'Fingers crossed they do the right thing for Chelsea' - Lampard & Morris seen as a gamble by Wise

The former Blues skipper believes handing the managerial reins to relative rookies would be a brave call for a club with such lofty expectations

Frank Lampard would be a managerial gamble for , says Dennis Wise, but the former Blues captain has his “fingers crossed they do the right thing” if an emotional appointment is made.

A club that have made a habit of making changes in the dugout find themselves back in the market for a new boss.

Maurizio Sarri was returned to his native at after just one season in , leaving a sizeable void to fill at Stamford Bridge.

It has been suggested that former fans’ favourite Lampard could be lured back to west London from a first coaching role of his career at Derby.

Wise fears it may be too soon for a man who spent 13 years with Chelsea in his playing days to be taking on such a demanding role.

If he does get the nod, though, then Lampard has been wished well in a job that will present him and assistant Jody Morris with plenty of challenges.

Wise told Sky Sports of a supposedly imminent appointment: “Is it too soon for him? I think it is.

“I look at the staff he may bring in as well. Jody may come alongside him and he's a bit inexperienced in a coaching capacity.

“If Frank does come in, he probably needs to bring someone with a bit of experience. There probably will be some changes, because he'll want to bring his own staff in.

“Chris Jones, who was there [at Chelsea] before, is at Derby with him. He's the fitness guy and he's got good experience. But on the coaching side of things I worry.

“Frank, from a playing and personal point of view, everyone loves him at Chelsea, but he hasn't been long in coaching, and neither has Jody. It worries me a little bit, but if they get it I wish them all the luck.

“It's going to be tough for them, but fingers crossed they do the right thing for Chelsea."

Wise added: “I think that gives Frank more time, by having the [transfer] ban.

“But at the end of the day Chelsea are a team, they want to finish in the top four.

“They don’t want to finish in the top six, I don’t think that’s something that we want.

“I think as Chelsea fans you want to be competing at the highest level and winning trophies.

“We will find out in time how it’s going to pan itself out.”