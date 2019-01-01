Financial reasons behind Socceroos lack of action

A number of factors including money mean the green and gold won't be playing during this international break

Financial constraints are just one reason why the Socceroos haven't locked down a friendly match during the March international window.

After a busy nine months that has seen the green and gold compete at the World Cup and , Graham Arnold's side are now in a hibernation of sorts with their next game currently not locked in.

While the Socceroos squad can enjoy the break, Arnold has his hands full looking to ensure the Olyroos qualify for the AFC U23 Championship.

Though those commitments have made a hiatus for 's senior team logical this window, Football Federation Australia’s national teams chief Luke Casserly has revealed finances also made organising a match less than practical.

“There are a myriad of reasons as to why the Socceroos are not playing in this window,’’ Casserly told The Herald Sun.

“Arnie has seen 35 players leading into the Asian Cup, so he’s comfortable with that and he was keen for the Socceroos to have a rest after two major tournaments in quick succession.

“Also he’s doing two jobs and the priority now is the Olyroos, who are in Cambodia qualifying.

“There are also financial reasons. This is the toughest financial year in the (four year) cycle."

Having invested heavily in the Socceroos successful, albeit elongated World Cup qualifying campaign, the FFA have likely needed to tighten the purse strings before 2022 qualification kicks off.

The lack of action isn't ideal for the team itself however after they crashed out of the Asian Cup and they could now slip further down the world rankings with Australia currently sitting 42nd.