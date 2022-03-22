'Finalissima': What is Italy vs Argentina game, when is it and where will it be played?

Wembley Stadium will play host to an intercontinental clash that will see the champions of Europe go head-to-head with the South American champions this summer.

For the first time in 29 years, the top national teams of the two continents will battle it out for the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

A Diego Maradona-led Argentina beat Denmark in the last iteration of the competition in 1993, and the Albiceleste have the chance to win it once again this year.

What is the Finalissima?

The contest sees the champions of Europe face their South American counterparts in a one-off showdown.

It was decided that the occasion would be revived this year after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a new deal in September 2021 that would see the two bodies cooperate by sharing an office in London and hosting various football events.

The first of those events will be the showdown at Wembley between the champions of each continent.

Who is playing in the Finalissima?

Euro 2020 winners Italy will take on Copa America champions Argentina to decide who gets to take home the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, or the Artemio Franchi Trophy.

Getty

The new agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA will ensure there will be more editions of the clash between their respective champions, being held every four years.

Where will the Finalissima be played?

This year's match will be held at Wembley Stadium.

Italy will return to the place where they beat England on penalties to secure the Euro 2020 title.

When is the Finalissima?

The event will go ahead on Wednesday June 1, 2022.

Kick-off will be at 7.45pm BST (2.45 ET).

How do you buy tickets for the Finalissima?

Tickets will go on sale on March 24 at 1pm GMT (9am ET).

Article continues below

They can be purchased through UEFA's website.

The capacity will be 86,000 and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prices are £25 for a Category 3 ticket, £40 for Category 2, £55 for Category 1 and £99 for a Category 1 ticket that comes with access to the Wembley Club level, a premium lounge, a complimentary drink and access to a pay bar and food facilities. A presale for the latter category will be held from March 22 to 24.