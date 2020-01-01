FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar completes third stadium on schedule

Qatar have completed the Education City stadium on schedule...

Education City, the third stadium for FIFA World Cup 2022, has been completed on schedule by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Foundation.

It will be formally inaugurated on June 15 with a live programme celebrating the contribution of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Education City stadium has a capacity of 40000 and has advanced technology like the Stadium Cooling Tech and other such features. The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-esque geometrical patterns, appearing to change colour with the sun's movement across the sky.

More teams

The construction of Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium is already complete and the two venues are operational.

In fact, Al Janoub, which was constructed from scratch, had hosted the final of Amir Cup in which legendary Spanish football Xavi Hernandez played the final match of his career for local side Al Sadd.

Two other venues, Al Rayyan and Al Bayt, will also be inaugurated later this year.

Qatar had also hosted the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019.