Fifa U20 World Cup draw: Senegal pooled with hosts Poland, South Africa in group of death with record champions Argentina

The group stage draw for the 22nd edition of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup was conducted in Gdynia, Poland

2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations runners-up were pooled in Group A which contains hosts , and Tahiti following Sunday's draw.

Senegal will get their campaign underway on May 23 against Tahiti in Lublin before they take on Colombia three days later.

The Young Lions of Teranga conclude their group stage campaign against Poland On May 29 in Lodz.

African champions Mali are in Group E, the same as 2013 World champions , and .

The Eagles open their bid for the world title against Panama on May 25 in Bydgoszcz and then play Saudi Arabia in Gdynia on May 28, before wrapping up their group matches against France three days later again in Gdynia.

Another African contestant are in what appears to be a very tough Group F headlined by the tournament’s most successful team , and .

With a record six World Cup titles under their belt, Argentina could be South Africa’s most daunting challenge, and the two teams meet in their first group game on May 25 in Tychy.

South Africa remain in Tychy for a date with South Korea on May 25, before they travel to Bielsko-Biala three days later for their last group match against a star-studded Portugal that has players from the English , Spanish as well as Portuguese giants and .

Africa’s fourth team are in Group D with reigning Concacaf champions USA, and .

The Flying Eagles start their campaign against on May 24 in Tychy, before clashing with USA three days later in Bielsko-Biala and then remaining in the same city for their final pool match against Ukraine on May 30.