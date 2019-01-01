Australian duo Kerr and Montemurro nominated for The Best FIFA awards

The Aussie pair have been rewarded by the governing body for a superb 12 months in their fields

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been nominated for the best women's player category at the upcoming The Best FIFA awards, while Australian coach Joe Montemurro will compete for the best women's coach gong.

It's the third consecutive year Kerr has been up for the award in a 12-month period that has seen her win the NSWL Golden Boot award for the second consecutive season and score five goals for her nation as she skippered the team to the Women's World Cup knockout stage.

The 25-year-old, who is on track to win another NWSL Golden Boot this season, will be up against U.S World Cup-winning heroes Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz, while other nominees include 's Lucy Bronze, Norway's Ada Hegerberg and French duo Wendie Renard and Amandine Henry.

Kerr missed the top three in her last two occasions nominated for the award, with 's Lieke Martens (2017) and Brazilian attacker Marta (2018) taking home the trophy.

However she was rewarded at the EPSY awards earlier this month, winning the best international women's soccer player and best NWSL player at the ceremony last month.

Montemurro earned his nomination after leading 's Women to the English title and the League Cup.

It's been a huge change in fortunes for the 49-year-old, who was demoted to the youth setup of A-League club Melbourne City by then senior coach Warren Joyce two years ago.

After eventually securing the move to Arsenal Women, Montemurro hasn't looked back as he emerges as one of the premier coaches in the women's game.

While Montemurro will be among the favourites for the award, he faces tough competition from award favourite Jill Ellis - who led the U.S to Women's World Cup glory in .

All award winners will be announced at an event in Milan on September 23.