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FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be subpoenaed as part of a widening United States investigation into the governing body. The probe focuses on president Gianni Infantino and his alleged connections to the American presidential administration.

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Legal pressure mounts on FIFA hierarchy

The corridors of power at FIFA are facing unprecedented scrutiny as United States lawmakers intensify their look into the governing body's leadership. Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who has served as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development since 2019, is now expected to be formally called upon to provide evidence.

The investigation is primarily concerned with Gianni Infantino’s relationship with the US political administration, a situation that has sent shockwaves through the international football community as the 2026 World Cup cycle continues.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has already initiated the process by reaching out to potential witnesses. This initial phase involves conducting preliminary interviews without the immediate use of formal legal demands. While these early discussions are currently underway, it is anticipated that subpoenas will come next year in 2027.

This timeline suggests a long-term commitment from US authorities to uncover the full extent of Infantino's political networking and the internal governance of world football's most powerful organisation.

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Wenger's transition from the dugout to the witness stand

For Wenger, this development represents a significant complication in his post-managerial career. Having spent over two decades defining an era at Arsenal, his move to a technical role at FIFA was seen as a way to use his vast knowledge for the global good of the game. However, his proximity to the current administration now places him in a sensitive legal position.

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It is important to note that being subpoenaed does not imply that the Arsenal legend is accused of any wrongdoing, but rather that his testimony is deemed essential to the congressional inquiry.

The investigation itself is broad in scope, ranging from FIFA’s controversial ticketing policies to the collapse of the ambitious FIFA Forward Enterprise project. Raskin’s inquiry, which was originally launched in July, seeks to address alleged misconduct in the way the organisation is run.

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Wenger has previously been vocal regarding some of these internal decisions, notably supporting the cancellation of a massive 96-year deal with private investors. He described the termination of that project as a necessary step, a stance that highlighted his willingness to challenge certain commercial directions within the organisation, as reported by Dailysports.

Political ties and the battle for the presidency

The focus on Infantino's ties to the Trump administration comes at a time when FIFA is increasingly involved in the North American market. The US congressional investigation is distinct from any internal FIFA ethics processes, representing a serious external challenge to Infantino’s leadership.

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The House Judiciary Committee is looking for transparency regarding how political influence may have shaped FIFA's global strategy and commercial ventures. This legal pressure coincides with a perceived crisis of confidence in Infantino among several European football associations, who have grown wary of his centralised control and political maneuvering.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the situation is the fact that Wenger’s name has recently been floated as a potential candidate for the FIFA presidency himself. While Wenger is currently a key part of the technical staff, his standing in the game makes him a natural figurehead for those seeking a change in direction at the top.

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The outcome of this US investigation could significantly alter the political landscape of football governance before the next elective congress. For now, both current and former FIFA staff members are being approached as the House Judiciary Committee builds its case, ensuring that 2027 will be a landmark year for the sport's legal history.