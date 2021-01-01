FIFA reject Atletico's appeal against Trippier gambling ban

The England international's 10 week suspension has been held up by world football's main governing body

FIFA have officially rejected 's appeal against Kieran Trippier's gambling ban.

World football's main governing body confirmed the news in an official statement on Monday, which reads: "The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier.

"As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect."

