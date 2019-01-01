FIFA Rankings: India drop two places to be ranked 108

The Indian national team were last in action against Afghanistan and Oman in the joint qualifiers

rank 108th in the world and 18th in Asia in the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

Since the October 2019 edition of the rankings, the Blue Tigers have registered a 1-1 draw against Afghainstan and a 1-0 loss at the hands of Oman in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC second round joint preliminary qualifiers from Group E.

(55) and Oman (81), from the same group, have bettered their rankings by two and three places respectively while Aghanistan's ranking (149) remains the same and Bangladesh suffered a three-place drop to 187.

With continuing to stand atop, followed closely by and , the top 10 teams in the world remain unaltered with the exception of (6) doing one better over .

In Asia, Myanmar (136) has made a significant leap by 11 places besides Kuwait (147, up 9) thanks to their performance in the 2022 preliminaries.