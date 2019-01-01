FIFA Rankings: India drop to 103

The first release of the FIFA Rankings in 2019 has Qatar at 55...

The Indian national team dropped six spots to 103 in the latest set of FIFA Rankings released on Thursday. India are currently 18th in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) region.

The Blue Tigers had ended 2018 at the 97th rank before they exited the 2019 Asian Cup at the group stage. Asian Cup champions Qatar have made the biggest move both by points and places, climbing 38 spots to 55th in the rankings. Korea DPR suffered the biggest drop, by 15 places to 38.

India's Group A opponents Thailand moved up by three spots to 115 and UAE climbed 12 spots to 67. Bahrain also moved up by two ranks to 111. The Blue Tigers started off their Asian Cup campaign with a 4-1 win against Thailand. They held UAE to a draw in their second game and lost to Bahrain in the final Group A match.

The has been no changes in the first 20 ranks as Belgium continued to sit first followed by 2018 World Cup winners France and then Brazil.