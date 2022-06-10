FIFA ranking: Mexico vs Suriname - CONCACAF Nations League teams compared
Mexico is all set to kick-start their CONCACAF Nations League with a clash against Suriname on Saturday June 11.
In what is only the second edition of the tournament, El Tri are placed in Group A alongside Jamaica and Suriname as the teams compete to win the top honours in the CONCACAF region.
Although Mexico are set to play their group stage opener on Saturday evening, both their Group A opponents have already played against each other twice.
Editors' Picks
Suriname held Jamaica to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting between the teams before losing the second outing 1-3.
Mexico being one of the strongest teams in the tournament will consider their upcoming group games against Suriname and Jamaica as winnable fixtures. However, it is worth mentioning that the El Tri lost out to eventual champions United States in the semi-final of the previous edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.
What is Mexico's FIFA ranking?
The Mexico national team, under the guidance of former Barcelona head coach Gerard Martino, are currently ninth in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking published on March 31, 2022. They are also the top-ranked nation in the CONCACAF region and have climbed three places from 12th compared to the FIFA ranking in February 2022.
Martino's men are set to compete in their eighth consecutive World Cup this year. The team has made it to the last 16 in each of their seven previous World Cup outings.
What is Suriname's FIFA ranking?
El Tri are up against Suriname, a member nation under the Carribean Football Union (CFU) which falls under CONCACAF. The team is coached by former Dutch footballer Stanley Menzo.
Suriname are ranked 141st in the world and 14th among CONCACAF nations in the latest FIFA ranking.
The CFU member nation dropped one place (from 140 to 141) and lost a total of 4.18 points from the FIFA Rankings release in February 2022.
The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.
Latest FIFA ranking (World)
Ranking
Team
Pts
1
Brazil
1832.69
2
Belgium
1827
3
France
1789.85
4
Argentina
1765.13
5
England
1761.71
6
Italy
1723.31
7
Spain
1709.19
8
Portugal
1674.48
9
Mexico
1658.82
10
Netherlands
1658.66
141
Suriname
1073.39
Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)
CONCACAF ranking
World ranking
Team
1
9
Mexico
2
15
United States
3
31
Costa Rica
4
38
Canada
5
61
Panama
6
64
Jamaica
7
74
El Salvador
8
79
Curacao
9
82
Honduras
10
90
Haiti
14
141
Suriname
What are Mexico's recent fixture results?
Date
Type
Result
April 27, 2022
Friendly
Mexico 0-0 Guatemala
May 28, 2022
Friendly
Mexico 2-1 Nigeria
June 2, 2022
Friendly
Mexico 0-2 Uruguay
June 5, 2022
Friendly
Mexico 0-0 Ecuador
June 12, 2022
CONCACAF Nations League
Mexico vs Suriname
June 15, 2022
CONCACAF Nations League
Jamaica vs Mexico