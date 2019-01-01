Drogba, Zidane and Kanu - FIFA pros pick their dream FIFA Icon cards

Goal has asked some of the best FIFA 19 esport players in the world what Icons they would like to see in Ultimate Team.

With Team of the Year, Rising Stars, Flashbacks and FUT Champs rewards there has never been a better variety of Ultimate Team than in but sometimes you can't beat a classic Icon.

FIFA 19 features 70 different Icons, all of whom have three separate cards and are each receiving a new upgraded card too thanks to the new Icon Moments. However, there are always going to be some players missing from the line-up.

With that in mind, Goal talked to some of the best pro players from around the world to find out what Icons they believe deserve a place in FIFA.

Shellzz - Zinedine Zidane

First up is Manchester City's star Shaun 'Shellzz' Springette and the Englishman has gone for the obvious option in Zinedine Zidane. While now a very accomplished coach, Zidane was one of the best players of his generation despite narrowly missing out on a World Cup trophy in his last ever professional match, which featured his iconic headbutt moment.

Shellz believes Zidane should be a 95 rated CAM with 83 pace, 88 shooting, 91 passing, 93 dribbling, 79 defending and 83 physicality. The Man City man wants to complete a legendary midfield trifecta by linking Zidane with Patrick Vieira and Ruud Gullit - imagine how strong that trio would be!

Hashtag Shawrey - David Beckham

Hashtag United's Alex 'Shawrey' Shaw has chosen his mum's favourite player, David Beckham. Perfect for anyone needing a guaranteed goal from a free-kick.

Shawrey reckons Beckham would be 92 rated with 82 pace, 93 dribbling, 91 shooting, 95 passing, 68 defending and 78 physicality. On top of the obvious 99 crossing, the Hashtag man says Beckham has to have 99 free-kicks too for that iconic moment against Greece to secure 's qualification for the 2002 World Cup.

Marcuzo - George Weah

North's Marcus 'Marcuzo' Jorgensen has opted for a player who used to be an Icon in previous FIFA games - George Weah. The Liberian player had a majestic career, winning three times as well as lifting the and trophies too.

However, Marcuzo remembers Weah for amazing FUT cards in old games and desperately wants to see the forward return. The North player would give Weah an overall of 93 with 95 pace, 94 shooting, 70 passing, 89 dribbling, 29 defending and 84 physicality - a striker card fit for anyone's team.

Dani - Daniel da Cruz Carvalho

Moving across Europe to the , Ajax's FIFA player Dani Hagebeuk has chosen a legend from the club he represents with Daniel da Cruz Carvalho, aka Dani. The former international is a performer that Hagebeuk remembers well: "He was a great player when he played at Ajax. Dani scored fantastic goals which lead us to the semi-final of the in 1997. He was that good that my parents named me after him!"

Dani would give his namesake an overall of 90 with 84 pace, 89 shooting, 85 passing, 92 dribbling, 40 defending and 68 physicality - all the attributes you would want in a CAM.

GrayzaGoal - Ally McCoist

Now for one of our own esport players, Graham "GrayzaGoal" McIntyre. The Scotsman wants to see a fellow countryman receive an Icon card: "I've picked Ally McCoist because of what he did for and Scottish football. I don't see a Scottish legend in FIFA yet and it would be a good addition. Ally scored 251 goals in 416 games for Rangers and was a part of the Rangers team that won nine league titles in a row. Plus he scored a hat-trick in the cup final versus !"

Grayza has given McCoist an overall of 90 with 89 pace, 92 shooting, 83 passing, 88 dribbling, 30 defense and 84 physicality. With his points above it's hard to argue with Grayza's reasoning, it's about time for a Scottish Icon.

Hashtag Harry - Tim Cahill

Time for another Hashtag United player and Harry Hesketh has opted for a legend from beloved boyhood club with Tim Cahill. Speaking of his decision, Harry said: "He's my favourite footballer and the best header of a ball the world has ever seen. "

The Australian made 226 appearances for the club and scored 56 goals during his eight years in Merseyside. Hashtag Harry reckons Cahill's Icon would be 89-rated with 80 pace, 90 shooting, 78 passing, 79 dribbling, 69 defending and 99 physicality. His finishing and ability in the air would surely make up for his lack of pace in the game.

New York City Chris - Maicon

's Christopher Holly is the first on our list to opt for a defender in legend Maicon. Chris says: "We’re crying out for a good Icon at right-back," and there may be no better option than the Brazilian who won the Serie A four times during his six years at .

The in-game highlights of the wing-back would undoubtedly be his pace and attacking threat which Chris has reflected in his ratings - giving Maicon an overall of 90 with 90 pace, 78 shooting, 85 passing, 84 dribbling, 88 defending and 86 physicality.

North Agge - Didier Drogba

As for Marcuzo's North teammate August 'Agge' Rosenmeier, he has opted for legendary striker Didier Drogba. The forward dominated in the Premier League during his time at , winning the league four times as well as the Champions League. No African player has ever scored more Champions League goals (44) and Drogba is the only player to have scored in and won both English domestic cups in the same season.

Agge believes the forward should be a 91-rated Icon with 87 pace, 92 shooting, 80 passing, 85 dribbling, 65 defending and 91 physicality. The Dane added: Drogba was a complete forward, he had great strength, high speed, he was a fabulous shooter, good with the head and could even score free-kicks. He had it all."

Hashtag Ryan - Tomas Rosicky

Despite the fact that he is an fan, Hashtag United's Ryan Pessoa will represent Chelsea in the ePremier League later this year. But when asked for a future Icon he couldn't resist picking a player from his boyhood club with Tomas Rosicky. The Czech player was a wonderful midfielder who won the with before winning the FA Cup twice with Arsenal.

Ryan says Rosicky was always a player he admired: "He was a great player for Arsenal, especially with his interplay, intelligent first touches and dribbling. I loved watching him whilst growing up. The Hashtag man believes Rosicky would be an 88-rated Icon with 77 pace, 82 shooting, 89 passing, 91 dribbling, 52 defending and 73 physicality.

Danny Taylor - Juninho Paulista

Another one of our own players, Danny Taylor is a huge Middlesborough fan and couldn't resist picking a player from his boyhood team: "Juninho Paulista was the greatest player to ever play for , and also the best Brazilian to ever play in the Premier League in my opinion. He came runner-up in the Player of the Year award to Gianfranco Zola while playing for a team that got relegated, plus he is a World Cup winner.

Taylor thinks Juninho as an Icon would have a rating of 90 with 92 pace, 95 dribbling, 88 shooting, 40 defending, 90 passing and 75 physicality as a fantastic ball-playing CAM.

Ajax Joey - Edgar Davids

Like his team-mate Dani, Joey Calabro has also opted for an Ajax legend in Edgar Davids. A Champions League winner as well as three-time Serie A and Eredivisie champion - Davids seems like an obvious choice. "He was a pitbull with exceptional skills as well as a great defender with a lot of skill and ball control. He is a CDM but with five-star skills which you don't see often. Plus he was also on the cover of FIFA 2003 with the iconic glasses so he deserves to be included," said Joey.

The American FIFA pro says Davids' Prime should be a 93-rated CDM with 92 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 94 dribbling, 96 defending and 94 physicality - this card with five-star skills would be a game changer.

Hashtag United Honey Badger - Nwankwo Kanu

Finally we have yet another Hashtag United player in Henry 'Honey Badger' Blackmore who has opted for former Ajax, Arsenal and Portsmouth striker Nwankwo Kanu. The Nigerian earned one Champions League, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and three Eredivisie trophies during his tenured career but Honey Badger wants him as an Icon to suit his personal FIFA playing style: "I enjoy using unconventional crossing techniques and Kanu provides a physical presence up top so he would be perfect for me."

Honey Badger thinks Kanu would be an 87-rated forward with 84 pace, 87 shooting, 78 passing, 85 dribbling, 53 defending and 97 physicality - making him a fantastic option for those who want an Icon but can't afford to splash out on R9.