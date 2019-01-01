Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings over Cameroon's Women's World Cup misconduct

The world football body have opened disciplinary proceedings against the African nation after their behaviour against England

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association (Fecafoot) relating to players' behaviour and misconduct during their Women's World Cup clash with .

Phil Neville's ladies secured a 3-0 win to seal a quarterfinal date with Norway, but the victory was overshadowed by the Central Africans' on-field protests against a number of VAR calls.

In a series of controversies, the Indomitable Lionesses had threatened to quit the game, Augustine Ejangue spat on Toni Duggan and Alexandra Takounda dismissible tackle on Steph Houghton.

Regretting her inactions, Ejangue took to her official Instagram page to post her apology to Duggan, claiming she did not mean any harm against the star on Wednesday.

However, soon after, Fifa confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have been opened, but could not comment further on the matter.

"Following the Round of 16 match between Cameroon and England on the 23th June at the Fifa Womens World Cup, we can confirmed that proceedings have now been opened by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroon Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 [team misconduct] and article 57 [offensive behaviour and fair play] of the Fifa disciplinary code," Fifa confirmed in a statement.

"As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage. Further updates will be provided in due course."

The development could see the African nation facing a fine for the actions of their players.