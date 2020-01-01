Fifa bans CAF president Ahmad Ahmad for five years

The African football governing body boss has been found guilty of some unethical procedures

Fifa's Independent Ethics Committee has handed the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, a five-year ban from all football-related activities.

In addition to the sanction, the Madagascan administrator was punished with a fine of 200,000 Swiss Franc.

The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee found Ahmad guilty of abuse of office, misappropriation of funds and, offering gifts and other benefits as Caf president and Fifa vice-president.

Late last month, Ahmad disclosed his intention to run for a second term in office but he was down with coronavirus, which forced him to hand over to Caf first vice-president Constant Omari as he continues his recovery.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a FIFA Vice-President, guilty of having breached art. 15 (Duty of loyalty), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition," the statement read on Fifa website.

"The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

"In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.

"Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Ahmad had breached arts 15, 20 and 25 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 of the 2018 edition, and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Mr Ahmad."