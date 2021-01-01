FIFA 21 Team of the Year: Ronaldo & Lewandowski headline but Messi misses out for first time
EA Sports has officially announced the FIFA 21 Team of the Year – and for the first time ever, there’s no space for Lionel Messi.
The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne are set for huge in-game upgrades on Ultimate Team after more than 10 million votes were cast in the process.
Four members of Bayern Munich's treble winning side - Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich - make the XI, with Premier League champions Liverpool the only other club represented more than once.
FIFA 21 Team of the Year in full:
GK: Manuel Neuer
LB: Alphonso Davies
CB: Sergio Ramos
CB: Virgil van Dijk
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
CM: Bruno Fernandes
CM: Joshua Kimmich
CM: Kevin De Bruyne
LW: Cristiano Ronaldo
ST: Robert Lewandowski
RW: Kylian Mbappe
The final XI was announced on January 22 at 5pm GMT. In the past, cards have been available in packs within hours of the XI being confirmed.
Final ratings for the cards have not yet been revealed but the stunning form of FIFA The Best winner Lewandowksi suggests a 99-rated card could be in the offing.
Messi had previously been involved in every Team of the Year since the promotion began in FIFA 11. He has 14 goals to his name this season after scoring 31 in 2019-20, but Barcelona’s struggles have clearly not gone unnoticed in the FIFA community.
More to follow…