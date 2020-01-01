FIFA 21

FIFA 21 CMs: Who are the best-rated CAM, CM and CDM players on the game?

Kieran Francis
De Bruyne Casemiro Kimmich
Which players will you want pulling the strings in the middle of park in the new video game?

Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has again been named the best central midfielder in the FIFA video game series.

Ahead of FIFA 21's release on October 9, the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year retained his overall rating of 91 after a superb season for City in which he gathered an incredible 20 assists and 13 goals in the Premier League.

After being the anchor for Real Madrid's run to the La Liga title, Brazil international Casemiro is the game's second best central midfielder after having his rating elevated from 87 to 89.

    Following a position change from RB to CDM, Bayern's Champions League winner Joshua Kimmich heads a list three midfielders in equal third position with an overall score of 88, alongside N'Golo Kante and Toni Kroos.

    Chelsea's Kante dropped one point from 89 to 88 after a relatively uneventful season for the Blues, while Kroos holds his 88 rating from FIFA 20.

    Four midfielders are tied on 87 overall, with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes getting a two-point increase after his stunning impact in the Premier League, while Liverpool's Brazilian Fabinho, Real Madrid star Luka Modric and Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets are alongside the Portugal international.

    Other players to make the top 20 list include Bayern legend Thomas Muller, Red Devils linchpin Paul Pogba, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and their new signing Thiago, while veteran David Silva features despite a move to Real Sociedad.

    Best central midfielders (CDM, CM, CAM) on FIFA 21

    Player Club Position Overall rating
    Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CAM 91
    Casemiro Real Madrid CDM 89
    Joshua Kimmich Bayern CDM 88
    Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 88
    N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 88
    Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 87
    Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM 87
    Fabinho Liverpool CDM 87
    Sergio Busquets Barcelona CDM 87
    Thomas Muller Bayern CAM 86
    Paul Pogba Manchester United CM 86
    Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain CM 86
    Alejandro Gomez Atalanta CAM 86
    Jordan Henderson Liverpool CDM 86
    David Silva Real Sociedad CAM 86
    Thiago Liverpool CM 85
    Kai Havertz Chelsea CAM 85
    Luis Alberto Lazio CAM 85
    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea CAM 85
    Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM 85

