FIFA 20 Volta tips and tricks: How to score and defend in the new street mode

How can you get the most out of Volta football and what tricks and tips can you use to help you beat your mates?

Street football is back in FIFA 20 with the introduction of Volta. You can start out in Volta Story, playing on pitches all over the world, following a new narrative like the Journey, or play in friendlies and tournaments with your friends or online.

Volta offers a new alternative to the standard 11 vs 11 football of FIFAs past, letting you play small games on small pitches with as few as three players per team. Volta uses all the mechanics from the regular FIFA 20 game modes, but has extra tricks and features not found in normal matches.

How can you get the most out of Volta football and what tricks and tips can you use to help you beat your mates? Goal provides expert advice on how to become a better Volta player.

How to score in Volta

Skills are great, but they won't score goals. Simple attacking play is the best way to win matches in Volta. Then when you're winning by a few goals, you can start to showboat and do some tricks and flicks. When you have the ball, you want to retain possession and look for an angle to score. Some of the new tricks in FIFA 20 can help open up space, but they require a lot of practice to make perfect. So before you add tricks to your arsenal, make sure you have the basics right.

If possible, walk it in. Shooting in rush games in Volta is fully manual, so many shots can be extremely wayward. If you are ever free on goal, just walk the ball in rather than shooting. Even up close, you may judge the angle wrong and fire wide on an open goal.

Use your surroundings to help find team-mates. In some Volta pitches, you can use the walls to your advantage and bounce the ball off them to get around opposition players. The walls can even be used to set up shots, scoring volleys after the ball rebounds to one of your players.

How to defend in Volta

The best way to stop goals in Volta is to ensure you don't leave yourself exposed at the back. One approach that leads to gaps in defence is missing or mistiming tackles. Just like in real life where Virgil van Dijk does not need to make a lot of tackles to be a brilliant defender, tackling is often a bad idea in Volta. The tackle animation is slow and sometimes when you win the ball, it will still fall to an opponent rather than winning back possession.

Instead of tackling, use jockey to keep pressure on but still give yourself a chance to close down passing lanes and keep things tight at the back. As the pitches are much smaller in Volta, it should be easier to cut off passing lanes and stop your opponents getting close to your goal.

Improve your player and squad

In Volta, you can change each player's appearance and clothing by unlocking various items as you progress through Volta Story. This has absolutely no impact on the game, but you may find your team-mates easier to recognise if you change their outfits.

However, you can recuit better players as you progress and you can replace your existing squad members with higher-rated talent. Overall rating is clearly important when choosing who to recruit, but also check skill rating and weak foot. Players with a strong weak foot are especially useful in Volta due to the pitch being so small and the space being limited.

You will also earn skill points as you level up. Make sure to spend these as often as possible, improving your overall rating and unlocking extra abilities in the skill tree. As above, improving your weak foot to at least three stars early on will prove hugely beneficial.

Volta Skill Moves