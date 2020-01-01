FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Promotions Calendar: When are the major events in FUT?
Every few weeks, EA Sports releases new promotions featuring upgraded player cards, objectives, Squad Building Challenges and much more.
These include events like FUT Birthday, FUTmas, Ultimate Scream and even Team of the Season.
During these events, special squads are available in packs, so many gamers will save up their packs in the hoping of opening an upgraded player when there is a promotion running.
What promotions are due to be released for FIFA 20?
Two of the biggest events in the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar have yet to be launched, with Team of the Season and FUTTIES both due in the next few months.
The Team of the Knockout Stage is usually released around the semi-final stage of the Champions League and Europa League, which have been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the lack of competitive football, EA Sports replaced Team of the Week with Team of the Week Moments, highlighting standout performances from the past.
It is expected that they could also create other new promotions in the absence of real-life football or perhaps bring back previous events.
When will Team of the Season begin?
Team of the Year is one of the biggest events of the FIFA calendar with Team of the Season coming close behind with regards to both hype and high-rated players.
FIFA 20 saw Team of the Year launch in January 2020, while Team of the Season arrives each season in late April or early May.
The Team of the Season promotion begins with the Community Team of the Season featuring players who have not been included in Team of the Week during the season. This is chosen by the FIFA Community, using fan feedback on Reddit, the official EA Sports Forums and fan sites such as Futhead or FUTWIZ.
With no football happening due to coronavirus, there is a fear that Team of the Season could be pushed back or else replaced by a different event, much like how Team of the Week Moments has substituted Team of the Week.
When does FUTTIES start?
FUTTIES is usually the last big event in the FIFA calendar before a new version of FIFA is released. It celebrates the best content from Ultimate Team over the past year as well as providing new exciting players to help inject more variety into people's squads.
Gamers get to vote from various shortlists for special FUTTIES players, choosing from different categories such as pace, skills or even position changes. FUTTIES also sees the re-release of special items as well as bringing back popular Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).
FUTTIES is set to launch in mid-July and usually runs for a month. In FIFA 19, FUTTIES arrived on July 19 and came to consoles on July 20 in FIFA 18. As a result, it should either arrive on Friday, July 17 or July 24 in FIFA 20.
FUT Promotions Calendar
EA Sports usually releases each FIFA promotion around the same time each year, so it becomes easier to predict when each event will launch in the new game.
The calendar below shows when each event occurred in the last three editions of FIFA.
|Promotion
|FIFA 20
|FIFA 19
|FIFA 18
|Summer Ones to Watch
|September 27
|September 28
|September 29
|Ultimate Scream
|October 18
|October 19
|October 20
|Path to Glory
|Not released
|Not released
|November 10
|Black Friday
|November 29
|November 23
|November 24
|Team of the Group Stage
|December 6
|December 7
|December 8
|FUTmas
|December 13
|December 14
|December 15
|Team of the Year
|January 6
|January 7
|January 15
|Winter Transfers
|January 15
|January 18
|January 10
|Future Stars
|January 17
|January 18
|Not released
|Headliners
|January 31
|February 1
|Not released
|Winter Ones to Watch
|Not released
|February 15
|February 2
|Ratings Refresh
|February 14
|February 15
|February 23
|Shapeshifters
|February 21
|Not released
|Not released
|CONMEBOL
|March 6
|Not released
|Not released
|Carniball
|Not released
|March 8
|Not released
|Path to Glory 2
|Not released
|Not released
|March 9
|FUT Birthday
|March 27
|March 22
|March 16
|Team of the Knockout Stage
|TBC
|April 19
|April 20
|Team of the Season
|TBC
|May 10
|April 27
|Festival of FUTball
|TBC?
|Not released
|June 13
|Summer Transfers
|TBC
|July 1
|July 2
|FUTTIES
|TBC
|July 19
|July 20
|MLS All-Stars
|TBC?
|Not released
|July 27