FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far: Release dates, players & TOTSSF squad info
At the beginning of every summer, EA Sports releases its Team of the Season for each of the various leagues in the FIFA video game.
These are special squads selected either by EA Sports or through fan votes which include the best 23 players from each of Europe's top five leagues, as well as other panels for other leagues and divisions from the rest of the world.
This year, due to the postponement of top-level football in Europe and the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, EA Sports have renamed Team of the Season to Team of the Season So Far.
What is the Most Consistent Team of the Season?
The first Team of the Season squad released every year is the Community Squad, which consists of the most consistent players from the past season who have not received a Team of the Week item (or in-form) during the year.
These players are chosen by members of the FIFA community, using the websites FUThead and FUTbin. Primarily, the squad is made up of players from the top five leagues, but it also includes a few players from the rest of the world.
In the past, three squads were chosen for bronze, silver and gold, but now only one gold squad is selected. This year's squad was chosen from a shortlist of 100 eligible players and the top 23 vote recipients will be included in the final Most Consistent Team of the Season So Far squad.
Most Consistent Team of the Season nominees
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Peter Gulacsi
|GK
|RB Leipzig
|Hungary
|Bernd Leno
|GK
|Arsenal
|Germany
|Salvatore Sirigu
|GK
|Torino
|Italy
|Geronimo Rulli
|GK
|Montpellier
|Argentina
|Dominik Livakovic
|GK
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Croatia
|Ondrej Kolar
|GK
|Sparta Prague
|Czech Republic
|Gerard Pique
|CB
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Diego Godin
|CB
|Inter
|Uruguay
|Pepe
|CB
|Porto
|Portugal
|Grimaldo
|LB
|Benfica
|Spain
|Joe Gomez
|CB
|Liverpool
|England
|Sergio Reguilon
|LB
|Sevilla
|Spain
|Kieran Trippier
|RB
|Atletico Madrid
|England
|Ben Chilwell
|LB
|Leicester
|England
|Joel Veltman
|CB
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|Dominico Criscrito
|LB
|Genoa
|Italy
|Frank Fabra
|LB
|Boca Juniors
|Colombia
|Gael Clichy
|LB
|Basaksehir
|France
|John Egan
|CB
|Sheff Utd
|Ireland
|Nordi Mukiele
|CB
|RB Leipzig
|France
|Clinton Mata
|RB
|Club Brugge
|Angola
|Jonas Svensson
|RB
|AZ
|Norway
|Ozan Kabak
|CB
|Schalke
|Turkey
|Erik Sviatchenko
|CB
|Midtjylland
|Denmark
|Luca Caldirola
|CB
|Beneveto
|Italy
|Matias Rodriguez
|RB
|Universidad
|Argentina
|Liberato Cacace
|LB
|Wellington Phoenix
|New Zealand
|Akito Fukumori
|CB
|Consadole Sapporo
|Japan
|Akito Dickie
|CB
|Oxford United
|England
|Perry Ng
|RB
|Crewe
|England
|Sergio Busquets
|CDM
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Fernandinho
|CDM
|Man City
|Brazil
|Casemiro
|CDM
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|Thiago
|CM
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|Julian Brandt
|CAM
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|Felipe Anderson
|LM
|West Ham
|Brazil
|Lucas Leiva
|CDM
|Lazio
|Brazil
|Joao Moutinho
|CM
|Wolves
|Portugal
|Jorginho
|CM
|Chelsea
|Italy
|Rafa
|LM
|Benfica
|Portugal
|Mathieu Valbuena
|LM
|Olympiacos
|France
|Rodrigo Bentacur
|CM
|Juventus
|Uruguay
|Viktor Tsygankov
|RM
|Dynamo Kiev
|Ukraine
|Nordin Amrabat
|RM
|Al Nassr
|Morocco
|Grzegorz Krychowiak
|CAM
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Poland
|Nikola Vlasic
|CAM
|CSKA Moscow
|Croatia
|Maxi Moralez
|CAM
|New York City
|Argentina
|Callum McGregor
|CDM
|Celtic
|Scotland
|Moses Simon
|LM
|Nantes
|Nigeria
|Anselmo
|CDM
|Al Wehda
|Brazil
|Fabian Frei
|CDM
|Basel
|Switzerland
|Miler Bolanos
|RM
|Tijuana
|Ecuador
|Eduardo Camavingo
|CM
|Rennes
|France
|Jeremie Boga
|LM
|Sassuolo
|Ivory Coast
|Kim Bo Kyung
|CAM
|Jeonbuk
|South Korea
|Michael Liendl
|CM
|Wolfsberger AC
|Austria
|Jed Wallace
|RM
|Millwall
|England
|Muamer Tankovic
|CAM
|Hammarby
|Sweden
|Florinel Coman
|LM
|FCSB
|Romania
|Damjan Bohar
|LM
|Zaglebie Lubin
|Slovenia
|Jack Byrne
|RM
|Shamrock Rovers
|Ireland
|Moritz Stoppelkamp
|LM
|Duisburg
|Germany
|Jordi Quintilla
|CM
|St Gallen
|Spain
|Teruhito Nakagawa
|RM
|Yokohama F Marinos
|Japan
|Mohammed Kudus
|CM
|Nordsjaelland
|Ghana
|Nicky Adams
|RM
|Northampton
|Wales
|Mauro Icardi
|ST
|PSG
|Argentina
|Arkadiusz Milik
|ST
|Napoli
|Poland
|Wilfred Zaha
|CF
|Crystal Palace
|Ivory Coast
|Max Kruse
|CF
|Fenerbahce
|Germany
|Radamel Falcao
|ST
|Galatasaray
|Colombia
|Mikey Oyarzabal
|LW
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|Bafetimbi Gomis
|ST
|Al Hilal
|France
|Nani
|LW
|Orlando
|Portugal
|Andre-Pierre Gignac
|ST
|Tigres
|France
|Marcus Thuram
|ST
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|France
|Moussa Dembele
|ST
|Lyon
|France
|Burak Yilmaz
|ST
|Besiktas
|Turkey
|Cristhian Stuani
|ST
|Girona
|Uruguay
|Felipe Caicedo
|CF
|Lazio
|Ecuador
|Junior Moraes
|ST
|Shakhtar
|Ukraine
|Domenico Berardi
|RW
|Sassuolo
|Italy
|Ezequiel Avila
|ST
|Osasuna
|Argentina
|Andy Delort
|ST
|Montpellier
|Algeria
|Dieumerci Mbokani
|ST
|Antwerp
|DR Congo
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|ST
|Everton
|England
|Odsonne Edouard
|ST
|Celtic
|France
|Jean-Pierre Nsame
|ST
|Young Boys
|Cameroon
|Fabian Klos
|ST
|Arminia Bielefeld
|Germany
|Jonathan David
|CF
|Gent
|Canada
|Cesinha
|LW
|Daegu
|Brazil
|Michael Rangel
|ST
|America
|Colombia
|Christian Gytkjaer
|ST
|Lech Poznan
|Denmark
|Francisco Trincao
|RW
|Braga
|Portugal
|Kim Shin Wook
|ST
|Shanghai Shenhua
|South Korea
|Karlan Grant
|ST
|Huddersfield
|England
|Zelimkhan Bakaev
|RW
|Spartak Moscow
|Russia
|Leke James
|ST
|Molde
|Nigeria
|Tino Kadewere
|ST
|Le Havre
|Zimbabwe
When will Team of the Season start?
FIFA Team of the Season began on Friday, April 24 and sees new squads released every Friday over the following six weeks. It always begins with the Community Most Consistent Team of the Season So Far squad and the EFL Team of the Season So Far and ends with the Ultimate Squad.
The Premier League Team of the Season So Far was on Friday, May 1 and be available in packs for seven days. The Saudi Pro League Team of the Season launches on Monday, May 4.
Other leagues set to feature during Team of the Season So Far are La Liga Santander, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga NOS, Super Lig, Eredivisie, CSL, MLS and a Latin America squad from CONMEBOL.
The Ultimate Squad is made up of the very best players from all the individual Team of the Season squads, so tends to have Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and all the best players in the world.
Who will be named in the Team of the Season squads?
Most of the Team of the Season squads are chosen by EA Sports, with the selections kept a closely-guarded secret until the official launch of each squad.
However, some of the teams like the Bundesliga Team of the Season have been selected from a fan vote on the competition's official website in the past. Fans would select from a shortlist of players to pick the best XI for their leagues and then the remaining 12 players for the squad were chosen by EA Sports.
At least one additional Team of the Season player will also be available in the game by completing weekly objectives, and others will be available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).
Community Team of the Season So Far Squad
The FIFA community selected the following players for their Team of the Season So Far:
STARTING XI:
Thibaut Courtois - GK - OVR 93
Diego Godin - CB - OVR 93
Gerard Pique - CB - OVR 93
Joe Gomez - CB - OVR 93
Sergio Busquets - CDM - OVR 93
Casemiro - CDM - OVR 92
Fernandinho - CDM - OVR 91
Thiago - CM - OVR 93
Julian Brandt - CAM - OVR 90
Felipe Anderson - LM - OVR 92
Wilfred Zaha - CF - OVR 92
SUBSTITUTES:
Peter Gulacsi - GK - OVR 89
Bernd Leno - GK - OVR 88
Grimaldo - LB - OVR 89
Nordi Mukiele - CB - OVR 89
Pepe - CB - OVR 88
Moses Simon - LM - OVR 88
Rodrigo Bentancur - CM - OVR 88
Lucas Leiva - CDM - OVR 88
Moussa Dembele - ST - OVR 89
In addition, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram was made available through season objectives, while PSG's Mauro Icardi can be earned from a Squad Building Challenge.
EFL Team of the Season So Far Squad
The EFL Team of the Season So Far has been chosen by EA Sports and features the best performers from 2019-20 in the Championship, League One and League Two. It was released in FIFA 20 on Friday, April 24.
STARTING XI:
GK - Marek Rodak (86) - Fulham
CB - Michael Ihiekwe (85) - Rotheram United
CB - Semi Ajayi (87) - West Bromwich Albion
RWB - Randell Williams (86) - Exeter City
CDM - Kalvin Phillips (92) - Leeds
CM - John Swift (87) - Reading
CAM - Matheus Pereira (91) - West Bromwich Albion
CAM - Eberechi Eze (88) - Queens Park Rangers
LW - Said Benrahma (89) - Brentford FC
ST - Aleksandar Mitrovic (92) - Fulham
ST - Eoin Doyle (87) - Swindon
SUBSTITUTES:
GK - Alex Palmer (83) - Plymouth Argyle
LB - Joe Jacobson (84) - Wycombe Wanderers
CB - Charlie Goode (84) - Northampton Town
RB - Matty Cash (85) - Nottingham Forest
RWB - Fankaty Dabo (84) - Coventry City
LM - Ronan Curtis (85) - Portsmouth FC
CDM - Ben Whiteman (84) - Doncaster Rovers
RW - James Henry (84) - Oxford United
LW - Charlie Kirk (83) - Crewe Alexandra
In addition, Peterborough striker Ivan Toney has been made available as a reward player for completing certain season objectives.
Premier League Team of the Season
The Premier League Team of the Season was unveiled on Friday, May 1 via an interactive online quiz on EA Sports' social media accounts.
STARTING XI:
GK: Alisson (Liverpool)
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
RW: Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
LM: Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
LW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
ST: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
ST: Sergio Aguero (Man City)
SUBSTITUTES:
GK: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)
CDM: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)
CM: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
LW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
ST: Richarlison (Everton)
CB: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
RW: Adama Traore (Wolves)
Two more players have been made available through objectives: Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Leicester winger Ayoze Perez. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi can be earned by completing an SBC that requires an 83-rated team, an 84-rated team and an 85-rated team to be submitted.
What are the Team of the Season SBCs?
Apart from the 23 players included in the Team of the Season So Far squads, other players will also be available through special limited-time SBCs.
In FIFA 19, these SBCs included TOTS Moments players, who received a special upgraded player card to celebrate specific standout performances during the season rather than their consistency over the entire campaign.
There will not be additional Teams of the Season if football resumes this summer. Instead, any further upgrades will appear in Man of the Match and Team of the Week items.