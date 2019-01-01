FIFA 19 Spanish bargains: Best Ultimate Team cheap buys under 5,000 coins

Spain are one of the most exciting nations in football and make for an excellent starter squad in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team

New Year is a time for change and that includes with your Ultimate Team squad. If you recently got your hands on FIFA 19, make sure you start 2019 right with a killer starter squad.

Spain is one of the football's most exciting nations, known for their beautiful passing and incredible technical ability. The country's players' style makes them a pleasure to use on FIFA - meaning Spain are an ideal starting point on FUT.

Goal has done the hard work for you already and has found five sensational Spanish players on FIFA 19 who cost less than 5,000 coins each.

Sergio Asenjo - 84

Every team needs a good goalkeeper, especially with how effective moving the keeper is in FIFA 19. Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo is the perfect man to have between the sticks and only costs around 4.3k coins.

The Spaniard is very consistent with 85 diving, 84 reflexes, 83 handling and 82 positioning - it's rare to find a goalkeeper who has great stats in both reflexes and handling. And in typical Spanish fashion, you will have no problem passing around the back thanks to his 77 passing.

Ander Herrera - 82

Moving on to the Premier League and Ander Herrera might be one of the most underrated cards in the game. Most FIFA players will overlook the Manchester United man due to his 71 pace but if you use him, you will have no problem bossing the midfield making him a steal at just 1k coins.

The central midfielder has great dribbling (80), passing (79) and defending (78) stats as well as the nice bonus of a four-star weak-foot. Some of his stand-out stats include his 81 vision, 83 short passing, 80 curve, 84 ball control, 84 composure, 86 interceptions and 86 aggression.

Herrera is fantastic at disrupting your opponent's attacks and has the class to begin a forward move of your own. His lacklustre shooting will be easily compensated by Spain's attacking options - as you'll find lower down in this list.

Lucas Vazquez - 83

Now for the wingers and Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez makes this list ahead of Napoli's 84-rated Jose Callejon. Callejon is quicker and has better shooting but is let down by his three-star skills and two-star weak-foot - meaning you'll rarely find a good opportunity with him.

Vazquez, on the other hand, has no such problem thanks to his four-star skills and weak-foot - making him extremely adaptable. He's still pacey with 81 pace including 84 acceleration and can score screamers from outside the box with his 82 shot power and 80 long-shots.

Other in-game stats worth mentioning are his 83 vision, 86 crossing, 82 curve, 84 balance, 83 ball control and 90 stamina. All of this for a few thousand coins less than Callejon at just 1.9k, Vaquez is a steal.

Alvaro Morata - 83

While Alvaro Morata has been struggling in real life in the Premier League, the Spaniard is fantastic in FIFA 19. The Chelsea forward will bag you plenty of goals to repay his 2.9k cost on the FUT market.

Morata has everything you could want in a forward and is surprisingly fast for a man of his height with 82 pace. He is potent in-game with 85 positioning, 81 finishing, 80 shot power and excels in the air with 84 jumping, 86 heading and 80 volleys.

He's also good on the ball with 82 ball control, 83 dribbling and three-star skills and he also possesses the all-important four-star weak-foot. Pick up Morata and give him a try, you won't be disappointed.

Article continues below

Rodrigo - 84

Completing this list is 84-rated striker Rodrigo's calibre who is worth every penny at 4.5k coins. The Valencia man is another accomplished forward and is perfect to pair with Morata thanks to his 90 pace, 82 dribbling and four-star skills.

The Spaniard is a fantastic finisher with 83 shot-power, 82 finishing and 83 curve and like Morata is also good in the air with 83 heading and 81 volleys.

Your opponent won't be able to touch Rodrigo thanks to his 92 acceleration and 84 agility and with the calibre of the other players on this list, you will have no problem finding the striker in perfect scoring opportunities.