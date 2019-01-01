FFA hoping to move 'quite quickly' on second-division plans

A positive first step in a long journey towards a more expanded Australian football environment

It now appears to be a matter of when and not if Australian football gets a fully-fledged second division.

A National Second Division Working Group comprising of representatives from the Australian Association of Football Clubs (AAFC), Member Federations, Professional Footballers (PFA) and FFA met for the first time on Thursday as they got the ball rolling on plans to give the A-League some competitive company.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was also in attendance with FFA director Remo Nogarotto issuing a positive message after the meeting.

“On behalf of FFA, I’m delighted that discussions regarding the establishment of a national second division have now commenced," Nogarotto said.

"There was a real sense of energy and unity of purpose from those in the room to align the various tiers of football to create wider pathways for players, coaches, referees and clubs. I would like to thank all stakeholders that were in attendance.

"There is a lot of work to happen in a short space of time. That said, a lot of good work has already been done by AAFC, PFA and FFA which will allow us to move quite quickly.

"The next step is for the working group to compile a whitepaper which outlines the blueprint for a national second division competition in Australia."

A smaller working group will now meet to work out the specific plans moving forward with no timeline yet given as to when a second division could be expected.

AAFC spokesperson Rabiah Krayem, however, declared earlier this week that he hopes to have a second division take flight very quickly.

“We’re not here to spend another 12 months going through circles,” Krayem told FTBL.

“Our aim is the same, can we make it happen by 2020? I’m 100% confident. We’re all about focusing on the solutions and making it happen."