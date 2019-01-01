FFA confirms tragic passing of Mabil's sister

All our thoughts are with the Mabil family during this difficult time

Football Federation Australia have confirmed the tragic passing of Bor Mabil, the sister of Socceroos attacker Awer, on Saturday morning.

A brief statement from the FFA outlined the awful news and stressed support is being quickly offered to Awer Mabil.

"Early Saturday, Football Federation Australia (FFA) learned of the tragic passing of Bor Mabil, sister of Socceroos forward Awer Mabil, following a car accident in South Australia," the statement read.



"FFA extends its deepest sympathies to Awer, the Mabil family, and Bor’s friends, at this difficult time.



"FFA is providing support to Awer, his teammates, and Socceroos staff in the United Arab Emirates."

It's understood Bor Mabil, 19, was one of five passengers in a white Audi sedan which crashed into a fence in Adelaide on early Saturday morning.

Ms Mabil was the only casualty and the driver of the car has since been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The tragedy came just hours before the Socceroos 1-0 loss to the UAE at the Asian Cup quarter-finals - a result now put in stark perspective.

— Football Australia (@FFA) January 26, 2019