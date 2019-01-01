FFA board member Heather Reid stands down

The experienced administrator is understood to be stepping aside temporarily

Heather Reid has stood down from her position on the FFA board in the wake of Alen Stajcic's sacking as Matildas coach, the FFA has confirmed.

The governing body released a statement on Wednesday explaining Reid's decision, which was made for health reasons.

"The request is to enable Ms Reid to give full focus to her health and well-being following the requirement, after her election to the Board in November, to undergo chemotherapy treatment for a medical condition," the statement read.

The news was first reported in the The Australian who said Reid, who has been involved in the game for 40 years, made the decision to step aside temporarily for personal reasons after an FFA board meeting on Tuesday night.

Reid has previously denied being an orchestrator in the demise of Stajcic, who was relieved of his position as coach of the Australian women's national team last week.

"It’s absolutely not correct. It’s so far from the truth. I have no grudge against Alen Stajcic," Reid said in the SMH.

"To suggest that I have orchestrated his demise and that I’ve influenced the board members is an insult. Not to me, but the whole board.

"It’s a pity that there aren’t more parents and players prepared to speak up about some of his behaviour. If people knew the actual facts, they would be shocked.

"I can refer you to some people who were involved with the Green and Gold Army who were in Jordan for the Asian Cup and talked to parents and heard their concerns about the welfare of their daughters. And talk to players about their situation in the team.

"The whole thing is getting extremely ugly by pointing the finger at certain women who have had a large positive impact on the game while people won’t look in the mirror or their own backyard."

Stajcic has yet to make any comment on the situation, while the FFA has yet to name his replacement as coach.