Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente reveals secret to improved fitness ahead of Como clash

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Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente has opened up on the significant shift in energy within the squad as they prepare for a crucial European assignment. The midfielder believes that the team's improved physical durability is directly linked to a newfound positivity surrounding the club this season.

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Overcoming the mental fatigue of the past

Feyenoord are preparing to take their continental campaign to the next level, and Valente believes the squad is in a much stronger position than they were twelve months ago.

The Rotterdam giants have shown flashes of brilliance recently, and Valente is keen to ensure that this momentum is not lost. He noted that the heavy atmosphere of the previous campaign often made the simplest tasks on the pitch feel like a chore. However, the current environment at De Kuip has provided a breath of fresh air, allowing the players to push themselves further than they previously thought possible during intense match scenarios. This evolution in the team's approach is expected to be a key factor as they navigate a busy schedule across domestic and European fronts.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference, the captain highlighted how the mental state of a footballer impacts their output on the pitch. "I think it was partly mental last year as well. In the long run, football is more than just the game itself. Last year was very heavy overall; now we have a lot of positivity. That makes running easier too," he explained to Voetbal International. These comments underline the importance of morale in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's dressing room as they look to establish themselves as a force once again.

Valente is well aware that football is cyclical and that the current wave of positivity must be protected at all costs. He stressed that the real test for this Feyenoord side will come when results do not go their way.

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Respecting the challenge of Como

Looking ahead to the next fixture, the captain is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task at hand.

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The midfielder was quick to praise the tactical discipline that has become a hallmark of the opposition's style of play. "Como is a team that is very organized, has a lot of discipline, and is above all a tight-knit team, with some exceptional players. It promises to be a great match," Timber noted. This assessment suggests that Feyenoord will need to be patient in their build-up play and avoid falling into the traps set by a well-drilled defensive unit. The presence of "exceptional players" within the Italian ranks means that any lapse in concentration could be punished instantly.

Despite the respect shown to the visitors, the focus remains firmly on what Feyenoord can do to dictate the tempo of the match.

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Belief remains high despite Barcelona setback

Feyenoord’s journey in the Champions League this season did not get off to the best start, following a bruising encounter with Barcelona.

The captain emphasized that the team does not feel any extra pressure to perform simply because they are currently sitting on zero points in the group standings. Instead, he wants the squad to trust in the processes that have served them well in domestic competition. "We always want to get a result. That was the case against Barça and it is the case against Como. We don't feel like we have to do it now just because we have zero points. We rely on our own strength and we will do that again tomorrow. I have a lot of confidence that we can achieve a result then," he concluded with confidence.

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This stoic approach reflects a growing maturity within the Feyenoord ranks, as they look to balance the excitement of European football with the cold clinical nature required to secure points.