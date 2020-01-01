Fernandinho: Man City can’t go on like this and face fight for top-four finish

The versatile Brazilian saw Pep Guardiola’s side come unstuck once again during a trip to Spurs, with City failing to make the most of their chances

Fernandinho admits “can’t let things go on like this” after squandering more opportunities in defeat at and slipping 22 points off the Premier League title pace.

Pep Guardiola has conceded that the English domestic crown has slipped from the head of his troops.

With continuing their relentless march towards a first triumph in 30 years, the rest of the division find themselves playing catch up.

City continue to lead the chasing pack, but have now suffered six league setbacks this season after going down 2-0 at Spurs.

Guardiola’s side once again controlled proceedings in north London, while creating gilt-edged chances, but drew a blank and are being forced back to the drawing board.

Fernandinho admits as much, telling ESPN Brasil: "It's a bit difficult. It's a painful defeat, especially given how we played.

"We continue to create chances but are not clinical enough. We missed another penalty, continued to miss chances and then they scored twice.

"This has been our season. It's clear that conversations are important because we can't let things go on like this."

Fernandinho also concedes that Liverpool are heading off into the distance with the Premier League title.

City have enjoyed a period of unrivalled success on home soil, including an historic treble last season, but North West rivals have undoubtedly set the standard in 2019-20 as the Blues are left to battle it out for a top-four finish.

"Liverpool have practically won the league now, with how far ahead they are," added Fernandinho.

"We need to be careful because from now until the end of the season, we could lose more points and, subsequently, our [second] place in the table.

"We could even finish outside the places. I hope next week we get a positive reaction from our fans at home because it is more than needed."

City will be back in action next Sunday when playing host to West Ham.

After that outing at the Etihad Stadium, Premier League action for the Blues will shut down for two weeks as they take in a winter break.

A return to duty will then deliver four games across as many competitions, with Leicester faced in the English top-flight, in the last 16 of the Champions League, in the final and in the fifth round – with all of that leading into another derby date with on March 8.